2Face’s wife deactivates Instagram as marital woes escalate

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia’s wife Annie Idibia deactivated her Instagram page over the weekend. This comes in a midst of marital woes threatening to tear them apart, the most recent being Nigerian rapper Brymo accusing him of once claiming he had a tryst with his wife. 2Face threatened to sue.

That aside, last month, Annie who happens to be a Nollywood actress accused 2Face of giving one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi, a lot of time lately making her suspicious of whatever their plans are. It should be noted that early last month when Annie started making those allegations, Pero set her Instagram to private.

Days later, Annie accused the singer’s family of abandoning her totally and facilitating his suspicious trips abroad. This forced 2Face to put out a statement asking them to back off their issues. The 45-year-old asked fans to respect his family’s privacy. Annie got married to 2Face in 2012 and they have two children together while Pero, who is giving her sleepless nights, is based in the US and has three children with the multi award-winning singer.