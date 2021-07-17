By Ahmad Muto

US-based Nigerian actor and singer Rotimi, real name Olurotimi Akinosho and Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee have announced they are expecting a baby. The Power series actor shared photos on Instagram with a heavily pregnant Mdee revealing they are expecting a baby boy.

According to Rotimi, his greatest gift has been Mdee. He wrote: “My greatest gift has been you. You changed my life and now we are beautifully linked forever to raise a little us. I pray our son has your glow. Your heart. Your mind and your spirit. I will protect you and our son with everything.”

On another photo, he wrote: “You belong in a museum, baby….. Buttascotch prince on the way.” Early last month, Rotimi gifted Mdee a brand new 2021 Range Rover that she flaunted on social media.

The pair reportedly met at the Essence Festival before going public with their relationship shortly, in 2019 and got engaged in December 2020. Rotimi had a different lady lined up, but when she cancelled the date, then he went to a party and met Mdee. He had planned to hang out for only 15 minutes, but ended spending two hours. Mdee announced in 2020 that she officially quit music, packed her bags and left Tanzania for Atlanta, Georgia, US to live with the actor.

Rotimi played Dre in the hit series Power, a merciless, ambitious character. Mdee, a good friend of Vision Group’s Urban TV and XFM visited twice in 2017. She’s popularly known for being the first Tanzanian to become an MTV video jockey.