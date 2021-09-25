70-year reign: When Queen Elizabeth II visited Uganda

By Kampala Sun Writer

Queen Elizabeth II, as the head of the Commonwealth, an association of mostly countries which were territories of the British Empire, opened the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Uganda in November 2007. It was no ordinary event.

Described as the biggest international conference Uganda has ever had, it brought together thousands of international dignitaries.

Preparations for the event started years earlier, including trainings on handling the foreign guests, construction of hotels, buying of vehicles and renovation of roads, for the world’s eyes were going to be on Uganda, thanks to the Queen.

The late governor of Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, even launched the 2007 CHOGM sh10,000 souvenir note.

However, 2007 was not the first time the Queen was visiting Uganda. In April 1954, she was here with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, who passed away on April 9 last year. Uganda had not yet got independence until October 9, 1962. The country was ruled by British governors.

The queen’s visit, as was expected, was momentous. Thousands of cheering Ugandans and British lined the streets to welcome her majesty.

The queen commissioned Owen Falls Dam in Jinja, she met the different kings in the country, she toured Kazinga National Park, which was later renamed Queen Elizabeth National Park in her honour, among many activities.

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II, aged 95, became the first British monarch in history to reign for 70 years, having ascended to the throne in February 6, 1952. The 26-year-old was in Kenya at the time she learnt that her father had died, making her the queen.

We bring you pictures from her visits in Uganda.