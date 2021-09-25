Skip to content Skip to footer

70-year reign: When Queen Elizabeth II visited Uganda

HomeAll PostsLifestyle70-year reign: When Queen Elizabeth II visited...
8 hours ago
Share
94Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun Writer

Queen Elizabeth II, as the head of the Commonwealth, an association of mostly countries which were territories of the British Empire, opened the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Uganda in November 2007. It was no ordinary event.

Described as the biggest international conference Uganda has ever had, it brought together thousands of international dignitaries.

Preparations for the event started years earlier, including trainings on handling the foreign guests, construction of hotels, buying of vehicles and renovation of roads, for the world’s eyes were going to be on Uganda, thanks to the Queen.

The late governor of Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, even launched the 2007 CHOGM sh10,000 souvenir note.

However, 2007 was not the first time the Queen was visiting Uganda. In April 1954, she was here with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, who passed away on April 9 last year. Uganda had not yet got independence until October 9, 1962. The country was ruled by British governors.

The queen’s visit, as was expected, was momentous. Thousands of cheering Ugandans and British lined the streets to welcome her majesty.

The queen commissioned Owen Falls Dam in Jinja, she met the different kings in the country, she toured Kazinga National Park, which was later renamed Queen Elizabeth National Park in her honour, among many activities.

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II, aged 95, became the first British monarch in history to reign for 70 years, having ascended to the throne in February 6, 1952. The 26-year-old was in Kenya at the time she learnt that her father had died, making her the queen.

We bring you pictures from her visits in Uganda.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburg watch Kitante Primary School children perform a kiganda dance during a visit to the school on November 24, 2007
Cheering crowds of school children welcome Her Majesty to Uganda in 1954
The crowd waiting for the queen’s arrival at Clock Tower on the Kampala-Entebbe road, on her way to the Kampala Serena Hotel in 2007
British flags at the Clock Tower on the Kampala-Entebbe road in 2007
Entertaining Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Uganda with the Bwola dance of the Acholi people
Her Majesty receiving flowers from a Ugandan girl in 1954

 

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, at Mweya Safari Lodge during her visit to Uganda in 1954
Being received by the Omugabe of Ankole on Kazinga Channel during her visit to Uganda
Queen Elizabeth II being escorted by men in canoes during her boat ride on Kazinga Channel in Uganda
Her Majesty with the Omukama of Toro during her visit to Uganda in 1954
Her Majesty being presented with a spear by the Kyabazinga of Busoga
Receiving gifts from Buganda chiefs in form of a leopard skin, Buganda flag and a spear during her visit in Uganda
Being presented with a gift of a drum by the Omugabe of Ankole

 

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opening the Owen Falls Hydro Power at Jinja
The Queen and Prince Phillip meeting students and the principal of Makerere College (now Makerere University)
Queen Elizabeth II is met by the Governor of Uganda Protectorate, Sir Andrew Cohen, at Entebbe in 1954
Planting a tree in Entebbe
The Queen arrives at State House Entebbe for a 21-gun salute on November 21, 2007

Inspecting a guard of honour at Parliament on November 23, 2007
Queen Elizabeth II boards a plane and waves after her visit to Uganda in 1954

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Lifestyle
BBNaija: Nini worried about her boyfriend outside
September 25, 2021
Lifestyle
Katikiro disappointed, says Kwanjula ceremonies have become concerts
September 30, 2021
Latest News Top News
Christopher Thomas: The ‘Duke’ who fell in love with Uganda
January 11, 2022
Sports Top News
Olympics: Missing weightlifter safely returns home from Japan
July 23, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.