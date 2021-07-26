Fik Fameica kicked out of South Africa

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Fik Fameica’s gig set for Saturday, October 30, has flopped. The Lock rapper got issues with his visa/ work permit that he did not know until he landed in the country, ready for his weekend gig.

The authorities there wasted no time getting his gig cancelled and forcing him on a plane back to Uganda immediately. The show that was set to happen in Sandton was an All White Party marking five years of DJ Ravi. Fameica who had hyped the gig for a long time on social media got back to his Facebook page to share the news with his 1.3 million followers.

He wrote: “Yesterday I left Uganda for South Africa to attend the show that is happening this Saturday at Leonard Hotel Sandton. When I got in South Africa it was noted that my visa/working permit had issues, unfortunately we didn’t detect this coming. I had to cancel my onward travel to South Africa and return to Uganda this evening. I apologise for inconveniences to all of you who really anticipated my physical presence. I will be able to be with you in various shows time to come. One love.”

Ugandan artistes have had quite a cruel history with South Africa since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Singer Spice Diana’s concerts in Durban and Cape Town flopped in December 2020 after she failed to coordinate with the promoters. She later accused them of being disorganised and so greedy that her gigs got cancelled.

Pallaso on the other hand claimed in February 2020 via Facebook live while in South Africa that he became a subject of a xenophobic attack. Pallaso said he was attacked by machete wielding youth angry with foreigners. According to him, he had gone to shoot a music video and also perform, but ended up hospitalised.