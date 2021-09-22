Kamari introduces Cheptegei

By Richard Sanya

Uganda’s greatest athlete of all time, Joshua Cheptegei, is being introduced by his fiancée, Carol Kamari.

The traditional wedding ceremony is being held in Cheboron village, Kaptum sub-county in Kween district, Kamari’s ancestral home.

Last month at Shining Light of God Ministries of Kapchorwa municipality, the couple announced their decision to formalise their marriage today.

A professional engineer, Kamari, whom Cheptegei describes as a central part of his success, is the daughter of fallen works ministry engineer Stephen Chesang and businesswoman Jessica Chesakit.

Pastor Peter Chelangat of Shining Light of God Ministries Kapchorwa is overseeing the event spiritually. Pastor David Otto, alongside the Bishop of Sebei Diocese, is also ministering at the ceremony.