Zari Hassan, Etania, Pia Pounds receive award nominations

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has received nominations in the 2021 African Social Entertainment Awards (ASEA). She has been nominated in three categories: Influencer of the year, Sophisticated woman of the year and Entrepreneur of the year.

The mother of five took to her Instagram page to share the news with her fans and followers and asked them to vote.

Sheilah Gashumba is also a nominee in the same category, along with media personality and socialite Etania and singer Pia Pounds, they have scored nominations in the 2021 Scream Africa Women Awards in the brand influencer of the year, On-air personality of the year and Music revelation of the year categories respectively. The nominees’ list released weeks ago show Etania is set to battle it out with nine Nigerian and two South African personalities. Zari is set to battle it out with former Big Brother Naija housemates Nengi Hampson, Mercy Eke and Uriel Oputa, Naija Brandchick and Scarlett Duchess also from Nigeria, Kenya’s Sandra Mbuvi and Tanzania’s Fahyvanny. Pia Pounds has Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Liya, Guchi, Ugoccie, Salle, Daisy Firecracker, South Africa’s Sneziey, Shasha, Sbahle and Tanzania’s Nally to beat.

The ASEA award ceremony is set for December 10 at the Galleria Conference and Event Venue Sandton, South Africa.