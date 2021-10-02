Skip to content Skip to footer

A Pass calls Azawi’s a photo album

13 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
On Saturday, (October 30) dancehall singer A Pass took to his Twitter vowing to release what will be the best album of all. However, he did not stop there, he added that what is there now is nothing, but a photo album. It should be noted that the album that is being talked about right now is singer Azawi’s African Music that became number one on Apple Music hours after its release. “I am bringing an album. What they have is a photo album.”
The statement attracted a lot of fury from fans of Azawi forcing A Pass to explain himself and praise the African Music album.
“That @AzawiOfficial album is not a photo album. It is fire, everything I am part of is fire. When mine is out, be ready to face me. #BedroomTerrorist,” he explained.
It should be noted that he collaborated with her on the track number seven, titled Face me currently number 75 on Apple Music’s Top 100 most played songs in Uganda.

