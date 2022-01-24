Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards make 2022 comeback

By Alex Balimwikungu

After a long hiatus, the Abryanz Style and Fashion awards 2022 are set for comeback.

Latest information obtained shows that the ASFAs in conjunction with Talent Africa will be held on December 15 at the Kampala Serena hotel under the theme, “Awakening”

According to the organizers, ASFAs 2022 present recovery, a change, a transformation and an improvement that leads to a happy development.

“The theme “awakening” highlights the purpose of fashion in helping us re-imagine and acclaim the future. Fashion in Africa seems to be in continuous recovery from colonialism and political deterrents. The awakening emphasizes tapping into our greatest visions for the future,” Brian Ahumuza says.

He reveals that the 8th edition of the ASFAs will continue to recognize outstanding fashion contributors and the hard work fashion creative in Africa and around the world.

“We shall have exuberant performances and appearances from local and global acts .” he emphasizes.

First staged in 2013, the ASFAs have recognised the talent of fashion achievers and personalities across the continent, rewarding icons and game changers such as David Tlale, Mai Atafo, Mafikizolo, Aamito Stacy Lagum. Others are Jidenna, Ozwald Boateng and Toro Princess, Elizabeth Bagaya.