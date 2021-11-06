Skip to content Skip to footer

Abtex blasted as Maama Fiina celebrates birthday with new ride

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsAbtex blasted as Maama Fiina celebrates...
8 hours ago
Share
78Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Events promoter Abbey Musinguzi aka Abtex has been a longtime admirer of Sylvia Namutebi aka Maama Fiina.

He is so besotted by  her larger-than-life “giving heart” and the fact that she gives traditional healing a ‘cool’ name, owing to her modern poise and demeanour.

Over the years, he  vowed not to give up in his love manifesto. During her birthday last year, he gave her cake. He was branded a miser. He promised to fly her to the Maldives for her birthday this year.  He was a no-show and those who follow them used the chance to blast him.

“Abtex died in his movie. He can’t afford Maama Fiina,” a one Kiyaga said.

Abtex

The comments came after Maama Fiina was doled a brand new Toyota Rav4 ride as a birthday present.

The vehicle was gifted to her by one of her old clients, Jane Nakimuli, who resides in London.

Nakimuli said the ride was her way of thanking and appreciating Maama Fiina for enabling her and others stabilise in their marriages.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Desire Derekford reveals why Kisti was not hired
November 6, 2021
Latest News
Artistes without hit songs should avoid albums- Ruyonga
July 18, 2021
Latest News
Pastor Bugingo’s Makula praises Bebecool
October 9, 2021
Latest News
Nyama Choma gets world recognition
August 4, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.