Act your age- Diamond’s father scoffs at wife

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Diamond Platnumz’s father Abdul Juma started sulking afresh the day his singing son unveiled his brand new blue Rolls-Royce delivered at his home by agents of the British luxury car maker. He vowed never to sit in the car.

Now he has attacked his ex-wife, the singer’s mother Sanura Kassim popularly called Mama Dangote telling her to stop acting like she is still young and fresh, being deceived by the mirror she has since befriended and the makeup she wears in kilograms. He also accused her of pride arguing that it is a product of their newly acquired wealth.

Abdul Juma went through a meltdown the day Mama Dangote revealed in an interview that he is not Diamond’s biological father, but a step-father who he failed to take responsibility, only named the singer Naseeb Juma. According to the mother, the singer’s biological father is a one Iddi Nyange.

Mzee Juma also threatened Diamond with legal action if he does not stop using the name Naseeb Juma that he gave him as a baby because his biological father was absent. He also asked them to refrain from discussing family issues in the media because they going to cause confusion.