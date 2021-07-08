Skip to content Skip to footer

Activist Kakwenza charged with two counts of offensive communication

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsActivist Kakwenza charged with two counts of...
3 hours ago
Share
96Views 0Comments

By Farook Kasule

Activist Rukirabashaija Kakwenza has been charged with two counts of offensive communication at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court.

A charge sheet received by New Vision indicates that Kakwenza has appeared in court today (Tuesday, January 11, 2022). 

It is alleged that on December 24, 2021 in Kampala district, Kakwenza willfully and repeatedly used his Twitter handle Kakwenza Rukira@KakwezaRukira to disturb the peace of President Yoweri Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communication. 

In another count, Kakwenza is accused of disturbing the peace of the Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. 

It is alleged that on December 26, 2021, Kakwenza willfully and repeatedly used his Twitter handle Kakwenza Rukira@KakwezaRukira to disturb the peace of Muhoozi. 

The development comes barely a day after High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana ordered security agencies to produce him in court tomorrow (Wednesday) without fail. 

The affidavit  

Lawyer Morgan Muhindo argues that Kakwenza was arrested on December 28, 2021 and that he has been in detention to date.  

“He was arrested by officers moving in motor vehicles number UBE 894M and UBH 163U and detained at Bukoto Crime Intelligence facility where he remains to date,” Muhindo argued.  

Muhindo further argued that Kakwenza was being held incommunicado contrary to the law and ought to be released from custody unconditionally.  

Who is Kankweza  

Kakwenza was born on November 1, 1988. He is not only a renowned critic of government, but a self-proclaimed opposition figure.  

He has written several books in which he does not only attack the person of the President and members of the First family, but also the entire Government in general. 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Exclusives Music Top News
Jose Chameleone’s star power: Is it an end of an era?
July 8, 2021
Latest News
Talent Africa wins bid to host ‘Ekyooto Ha mpango’
October 11, 2021
Celebrity News Exclusives Opinions Sex & Relationships Top News
Entertainment & The Law: Ray G’s ex-girlfriend could get four years in jail
December 22, 2021
Latest News
Desire Derekford reveals why Kisti was not hired
November 6, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.