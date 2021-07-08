Activist Kakwenza charged with two counts of offensive communication

By Farook Kasule

Activist Rukirabashaija Kakwenza has been charged with two counts of offensive communication at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court.

A charge sheet received by New Vision indicates that Kakwenza has appeared in court today (Tuesday, January 11, 2022).

It is alleged that on December 24, 2021 in Kampala district, Kakwenza willfully and repeatedly used his Twitter handle Kakwenza Rukira@KakwezaRukira to disturb the peace of President Yoweri Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communication.

In another count, Kakwenza is accused of disturbing the peace of the Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

It is alleged that on December 26, 2021, Kakwenza willfully and repeatedly used his Twitter handle Kakwenza Rukira@KakwezaRukira to disturb the peace of Muhoozi.

The development comes barely a day after High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana ordered security agencies to produce him in court tomorrow (Wednesday) without fail.

The affidavit

Lawyer Morgan Muhindo argues that Kakwenza was arrested on December 28, 2021 and that he has been in detention to date.

“He was arrested by officers moving in motor vehicles number UBE 894M and UBH 163U and detained at Bukoto Crime Intelligence facility where he remains to date,” Muhindo argued.

Muhindo further argued that Kakwenza was being held incommunicado contrary to the law and ought to be released from custody unconditionally.

Who is Kankweza

Kakwenza was born on November 1, 1988. He is not only a renowned critic of government, but a self-proclaimed opposition figure.

He has written several books in which he does not only attack the person of the President and members of the First family, but also the entire Government in general.