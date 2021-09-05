Advanced fuel technology launched in Uganda

By Titus Kakembo

Rubis Energy Uganda on Tuesday launched Rubis UltraTec, an advanced fuel technology, at the Kampala Serena Hotel. The technology is aimed at improving vehicle engine cleanliness and performance.

“Opportunities abound in Kampala,” said the guest of honour, Kampala Capital City Authority executive director Dorothy Kisaka. “Availing us with environmentally safe fuel is in tandem with our regreening of Kampala city. Gone are the days when fuel was known to be sourced from one supplier. The market is liberal. We want to improve the environment economically, socially, and politically.”

However, the launch coincided with the twin bomb blasts at Parliament Avenue and Kooki Towers in Kampala. Kisaka thus took the opportunity to appeal to the guests to be vigilant.

“It is unfortunate that as the world recovers from the deplorable COVID-19 lockdown, there are criminals in our midst,” she said. “I urge everybody to be vigilant as the enemy is everywhere and in all forms. Let us protect each other. Be vigilant and help bring the criminals to book.”

The hotel’s security officer, Moses Olwo, also said: “In case of any emergency, we have doctors on call, an ambulance, and an assembly point. In case of a fire outbreak, the assembly point is by the entrance gate towards Parliament.”

Hawk-eyed Police with their AKs were seen patrolling the compound as TV stations and social media updated their audiences/followers on the unfolding scenes in the city.

It was not all gloom and doom though. Fauti Band kept the mood calm with hits by Miriam Makeba, ABBA, and The Beatles. Irene Ntale also sang before the Dance Factory group performed. Guests went back for second helpings of coffee, glasses of juice, or a variety of mouthwatering dishes.

East Africa area manager Jean-Christian Bergeron said with Rubis in the market, motorists should be rest assured of quality services from what was Delta and Kobil gas stations in the city.

“We have refurbished and improved the services provided,” he said. “Our product has been tested and approved by trademarks of international repute like Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Renault, Toyota, and Volkswagen. Kampala is in for a cool ride.”

The country manager, Olivier Gatera, said the gas industry is never going to be the same as they are now the pacesetters.

“Times of scarcity when consumers settled for anything are no more in Kampala,” said Gatera. “It is time for the consumer to get what their money is worth.”