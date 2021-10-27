Adventure tourism: Queen Elizabeth National Park to get zip line

By Gerald Tenywa

It looks like life is just beginning at Kyambura Gorge in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The gorge is one of the most scenic parts of the park. It is also similar to an ecological island. This is because a tiny little strip of forest shelters the gorge, which is nestled by the windswept grassland plains of Queen Elizabeth National Park.

A zip line is going to be constructed over the gorge, according to Stephen Masaba, the director of tourism and business operations at Uganda Wildlife Authority.

The intending adventurers who have seen the gorge in photographs will have a chance to see its top in real life. This will open a new chapter in the tourism operations of the gorge.

The tourists will feel like discoverers, but their closest cousins – chimpanzees – discovered this little haven earlier. A family of 15 chimps will be watching the adventurers on top of the canopies of the gorge.

Queen Elizabeth is famous for its Kazinga Channel, which connects lakes George and Edward. It is also blessed with tree-climbing lions at Ishasha. Additionally, it is Uganda’s second most popular park.

Murchison Falls National Park is the country’s largest and most popular tourism destination.