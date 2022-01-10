Skip to content Skip to footer

Afrigo Band in 'kasiki' re-opening  

22 hours ago
By Kampala Sun Writer 

As we count down to the January 24 re-opening of the nightlife (all sights should be on this website’s countdown), there is quite some interesting activity this weekend. It serves as the kasiki to the main event on Sunday.

Afrigo has been all the rage, with the band’s performance slated for next Friday in Guvnor. Well, the better news is that before that, the old band will start with a brunch and will serve all that they are known for.

Afrigo Band will on Sunday perform at Fusion Eco Resort Hotel and Auto Spa’s Sunday brunch. With just a 20k tax, this will be quite a warm-up for family entertainment. It is a brunch, so time doesn’t have to be indicated here.

The trick here is that there is now accommodation. You can book in at curfew hour and then boom, come out at midnight when the entertainer sector officially re-opens.

On the sporting field, the big game up this Saturday is in rugby, with Kobs taking on Pirates at Legends Grounds on Saturday.

On the race track is the Mbarara Rally, a 2022 opener. If you are planning to attend and are yet to book a lodge in Mbarara, prepare to swim in muddy waters in the many littering holes in the town.

 

