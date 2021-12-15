Afrigo Band puts up music exhibition at “Leka Tukiggule” concert

By Elisha Muloki

It was a music exhibition as Afrigo Band engaged their fans with their musical prowess at the ‘eka Tukiggule show that took place at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Saturday.

Backed by Janzi Band, the show that started at 09:30pm was also headlined by songstress Lydia Jazmine, Ykee Benda and Dr. Jose Chameleone.

Jazmine received thunderous cheers from the crowd. She started off with her hits Suuka, You And Me, Goodnight, Same Way, Kapeesa and Omalawo.

Ykee Benda, clad in red, was electric while performing his tunes Turn Up D’ Vibe, Munakampala, and Onabayo and Superman. He was later joined by Lydia Jazmine for their hit, Banange.

It wasn’t long before Dr Jose Chameleone hit the stage, much to the happiness of the revellers. He jumped on stage at exactly 10:48pm with his monster song, Kigwa Leero.

He would later praise his mother who was in the crowd. He jumped off stage and went looking for his mother, hugged her and appreciated her for bringing them to the world.

Movit’s Joyce Nabageraka handed over Movit hampers to Chameleone and Bebe Cool’s mothers in appreciation for raising great artistes who do good music.

At around 11:20pm, the famous Afrigo Band members set the stage on fire with their timeless hits Kasongo and Abaana Ba Afriqo, among others.

The night was then wrapped up with a performance by Bugweri Woman MP Rachael Magoola who did her Emaali hit, followed by Obangaina.