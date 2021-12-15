Skip to content Skip to footer

Afrigo Band puts up music exhibition at “Leka Tukiggule” concert

11 hours ago
By Elisha Muloki

It was a music exhibition as Afrigo Band engaged their fans with their musical prowess at the ‘eka Tukiggule show that took place at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Saturday.

Backed by Janzi Band, the show that started at 09:30pm was also headlined by songstress Lydia Jazmine, Ykee Benda and Dr. Jose Chameleone.

Jazmine received thunderous cheers from the crowd. She started off with her hits Suuka, You And Me, Goodnight, Same Way, Kapeesa and Omalawo.

Ykee Benda, clad in red, was electric while performing his tunes Turn Up D’ Vibe, Munakampala, and Onabayo and Superman. He was later joined by Lydia Jazmine for their hit, Banange.

Afrigo Band’s Herman Ssewanyana engages the crowd at the Leka Tukiggule show which took place at Hotel Africana on Saturday,  February 19 (Photo by Elisha Muloki)

It wasn’t long before Dr Jose Chameleone hit the stage, much to the happiness of the revellers. He jumped on stage at exactly 10:48pm with his monster song, Kigwa Leero.

He would later praise his mother who was in the crowd. He jumped off stage and went looking for his mother, hugged her and appreciated her for bringing them to the world.

Dr Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool chat at the Leka Tukiggule show which took place at Hotel Africana on Saturday, February 19 (Photo by Elisha Muloki)

Movit’s Joyce Nabageraka handed over Movit hampers to Chameleone and Bebe Cool’s mothers in appreciation for raising great artistes who do good music.

At around 11:20pm, the famous Afrigo Band members set the stage on fire with their timeless hits Kasongo and Abaana Ba Afriqo, among others.

The night was then wrapped up with a performance by Bugweri Woman MP Rachael Magoola who did her Emaali hit, followed by Obangaina.

A couple takes to the dance floor at the Leka Tukiggule show which took place at Hotel Africana on Saturday, February  19  (Photo by Elisha Muloki)
Some of the beautiful ladies that turned up for the Leka Tukiggule show which took place at Hotel Africana on Saturday, February 19 (Photo by Elisha Muloki)
A reveller enjoying the night at the Leka Tukiggule show which took place at Hotel Africana on Saturday, February 19 (Photo by Elisha Muloki)
Girls night out. These ladies made the most of their time at Hotel Africana (photo: Elisha Muloki)

 

