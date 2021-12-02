Afrigo band serenades Front Page Hotel lovers

By Mary Nambwayo

Front Page Hotel in Namasuba was a sea of red and black as lovers celebrated Valentine’s Day on Monday evening.

It was a lover galore with the arrangement catering for couples.

The music was on point too. Singer Eddy Yawe serenaded the lovers with a repertoire of his love ballads. It was his song, Tukiggale, delivered in a rich baritone that had lovers get up to dance in pairs.

By the time Afrogo band’s Moses Matovu and Joanita Kawalya performed, couples were lost in the throes of passion to even care about who was looking. Chosen Becky and Mary Bata later performed for the satisfied revelers.