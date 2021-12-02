Skip to content Skip to footer

Afrigo band serenades Front Page Hotel lovers

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsAfrigo band serenades Front Page Hotel lovers
6 mins ago
Share
3Views 0Comments

By Mary Nambwayo

Front Page Hotel in Namasuba was a sea of red and black as lovers celebrated Valentine’s Day on Monday evening.

It was a lover galore with the arrangement catering for couples.

Lovers turned up in droves at Front page Hotel (Photo: Mary Nambwayo)

The music was on point too.  Singer Eddy Yawe serenaded the lovers with a repertoire of his love ballads.  It was his song, Tukiggale, delivered in a rich baritone that had lovers get up to dance in pairs.

There was time for some to take selfies and capture the day’s events (Photo: Mary Nambwayo)

By the time Afrogo band’s Moses Matovu and Joanita Kawalya performed, couples were lost in the throes of passion to even care about who was looking.  Chosen Becky and Mary Bata later performed for the satisfied revelers.

No man No cry: These ladies were snapped enjoying Eddy Yawe’s Tukiggale (Photo: Mary Nambwayo)

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Exclusives Latest News Top News
Kusasira has not attended any classes, five retakes loading – IUIU lecturer
December 2, 2021
Latest News Top News
Nigerian singer Ruger concert given go-ahead
2 days ago
Latest News Top News
Deputy Speaker wants law on bullying
5 days ago
Latest News
Loukman Ali Premieres Sixteen Rounds
September 17, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.