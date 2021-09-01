AFRIMA 2021: Bebe Cool, Spice Diana, Afrie, eight others receive nominations

The All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) unveiled the nominees’ list on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Four hundred singers from across the globe and those living in the diaspora form this list.

Ten Ugandan artistes and one group made the cut. The most competitive locally is the Best female artiste category in East Africa that has three Ugandan artistes; Afrie for her African girl single, Rema Namakula for her effort in Loco with DJ Harold and Nigeria’s Chike, plus Spice Diana’s Body. The three are to battle it out with among others Spice’s Tanzanian friend Rosa Ree with who she remixed Jangu Ondabe and Tanzania’s music sensation, Zuchu.

Eddy Kenzo has a nomination in the Best Male artiste category for his song Weekend and is to battle it out with nine others – putting Diamond Platnumz, Ali Kiba, Harmonize, Sauti Sol and Awilo Longomba in the mix.

UK based Ugandan artiste, Double S has a nomination in the Best African act in the diaspora. B2C and David Lutalo for their collaboration Awo in the Best African duo/group or band.

Bebe Cool received a nomination for Make A wish in the Best artiste, duo or group in African reggae, ragga and dancehall, while Shivanah for the Africa song in the Best African artiste, duo or group in African Traditional and Afrie in the Best female artiste in African inspiration music for I am an African girl.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Blaq Diamond is leading with the most nominations, having received eight. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido have all been nominated.

AFRIMA was established by the International Committee AFRIMA with the African Union (AU) in 2004 to reward and celebrate musical works and talents around the continent to promote its heritage.

The award ceremony will go live from Lagos, Nigeria from Friday, November 19 to 21, 2021.