AFRIMA 2021 calendar unveiled

By Ahmad Muto

The African Union (AU) in partnership with the International Committee of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) formally unveiled the calendar of events for the upcoming 2021 edition of the awards.

This marks the formal opening of AFRIMA 2021 and features a line-up of undertakings and events that would take place between June 20 and November 21, 2021.

The African Union through its director of health and humanitarian affairs, Cisse Mariama Mohamed said the Covid-19 pandemic set the continent back but AFRIMA is committed to uniting it through entertainment and honouring their tradition of celebrating the Africa’s musical culture.

The AFRIMA calendar officially opened on www.afrima.org to African music professionals either living on the continent or in the diaspora today June 28, by 12:00 noon Central African Time and closes on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The submission of songs and videos must be produced or released during the year in review i.e June 1, 2020 to August 20, 2021. African music artistes, managers, producers, record label owners, recording companies, video directors, DJs, Choreographers, dancers, and international acts are eligible to submit their works or submit in behalf of their clients.

Nominees in the forty (40) categories will announced on September 7 and public voting will start on September 8. The award ceremony will take place from November 18 to 20, 2021 in the host city.

Bebe Cool won an AFRIMA award in 2018 for Best East African Male Artiste beating off competition from Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Juma Jux, Harmonize and Nyashinski.

Irene Namatovu and Sandra Nankoma also scooped Best Traditional Act and Best Female African Inspirational Music respectively.