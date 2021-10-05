AFRIMMA 2021: Sheebah, Kenzo, James Onen and five others nominated

By Ahmad Muto

The African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) organisers have released the nominees list for the eighth edition of the awards set for Sunday, November, 14. Six Ugandan entertainers and two groups have received nominations.

Singer Eddy Kenzo received a nomination in the Best Male East African artiste category and is set to battle it out with Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Ali Kiba, Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones, Otile Brown among others.

Vinka and Sheebah are to tussle it out head to head in the Best Female East African artiste category that also has Tanzania’s sensational singer Zuchu and Nandy.

The Best African Group has B2C while rapper Fik Fameica has a nomination in the Best Male Rapper category with some of Africa’s heavyweights – Ghana’s Sarkodie, Nigeria’s Olamide and Phyno, South Africa’s Nasty C and Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones.

Video director Sasha Vybz is in the Best video director category with five other directors. Masaka Kidz Africana scored a nomination in the Best African Dancer category while media personality James Onen is in the Personality of the year category, and is to battle in out with seven others including Nigerian media personality and six-time Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. Last year, Onen won the award for Best Radio/TV Personality.

AFRIMMA, according to the organisers, is a platform to promote the diversity of African music.

Worth noting is that there is AFRIMA and AFRIMMA. The former is organised with the help of the African Union (AU) and this year’s edition will take place on Friday, November 19 to 21, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria. Uganda has 11 nominations, while AFRIMMA has its home in Dallas, Texas, USA.