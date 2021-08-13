Afrobasket: Lt. Gen Muhoozi clears Silverbacks’ Kigali hotel bills

By Ahmad Muto

The president of the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA), Nasser Sserunjogi has revealed that the first son and Commander of Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has paid sh188m to settle the men’s national basketball team, Silverbacks’ hotel bills in Kigali, Rwanda. He made this known via his Twitter page: “The National Men’s Basketball team would like to thank Gen. @mkainerugaba for coming to the rescue of the National Basketball team in Kigali. Gen Kainerugaba has paid all our hotel bills and has personally ensured we leave Kigali with no credit.”

He added: “The General @mkainerugaba has personally given us sh188m to settle our hotel bills. We thank you for loving and supporting basketball.”

This came after Sserunjogi, in a press statement shared today, Friday, September 3, 2021 indicated that there are false reports making rounds online claiming they had been denied exit from Park Radisson hotel in Kigali, Rwanda because of failure to clears bills. On the contrary, he stated that they were treated ‘amazingly well’ and the Federation of Rwanda Basketball Associations (FERWABA) has been kind and nice to them and they are set to exit the hotel on Monday, September 6, 2021.

The Silverbacks made it to the Afrobasket quarterfinals where they lost to Cape Verde 79-71 on Thursday, September 2 2021.

It should be noted that Sserunjogi wrote to the First lady and Minister of education and sports requesting for sh360m ahead of their quarterfinal game with Cape Verde highlighting their plight. He stated that they risked premature exit from the tournament if they failed.