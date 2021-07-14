Afrobasket: Ugandans emotional as Silverbacks humble Nigeria



By Ahmad Muto

The National Men’s basketball team, the Silverbacks have sailed through to the Afrobasket quarterfinals for the first time despite their woes, leaving Ugandans teeming with a mixed bag of emotions.

They walloped Nigeria 80 – 68 in the playoffs played on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. It came a day after the FUBA president, Nasser Sserunjogi wrote to the First lady and Minister of Education and sports, Janet Museveni asking her to save them from embarrassment that included getting thrown out of the hotel hosting them and getting boxed out of the continental tournament. They are in need of sh360m to clear their debts.

In Kigali, Rwanda, they are living; eating and sleeping on credit. Sserunjogi used a sweet tongue on those hosting them until they ran out of patience.

However, that said, the Tuesday win left Ugandans excited especially online in regards to their financial woes. They shared about how successful the Silverbacks would have been if they were properly facilitated. Robinson Odoch Opong who made 19 points was the main highlight.

It should be noted that in August, the Government through the National Council of Sports (NCS) gave FUBA sh340m to enable them travel to Kigali, but they chose to first clear a debt that was accumulating interest, got tickets on credit and travelled. They have been expecting funds from the Government, but are yet to receive them.