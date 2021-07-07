Aganaga rubbishes Hendrik’s new song

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Khalifa Aganaga and Bebe Cool’s son, Allan Hendrik’s game of ping pong is far from over. Following the release of the latter’s new song titled We are tired that has an obvious reggae vibe, he is on the receiving end of criticism.

According to Aganaga, he is way behind the new music trends claiming that his brand of reggae is nolonger marketable and therefore bound to fail to go anywhere.

“How do you start singing reggae music right now. It failed along time ago. Look at what those of your generation are doing like Wiz Kid, Fik Fameica, John Blaq. But you are on reggae because that is what your father did. At that time reggae was the genre. And we appreciated him. Now it’s time to come up with songs that are marketable,” he said.

He suggested Hendrik picks a leaf from Jamaica’s Koffee who is a sensational artiste but not doing that kind of reggae. That he would have been like Wizkid or Davido by now.

“Jamaica has Koffee, their new generation artiste who doesn’t do reggae because it is nolonger in marketable. I petty you. I am giving you free advise because you have been upcoming forever. He had to be better than Wizkid, even his father because everything is available. He would infact be like Davido who is a rich man’s son. He would be touring the world now. But even his little brother Alpha Ssali is now a star footballer,” he added.