Aganaga stings Bebe Cool over jailed songwriter

18 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer, Sadat Mukiibi aka Khalifah Aganaga has blasted Bebe Cool for having  ‘bad mind’.  He accuses him of failing to pay songwriter, Frederick Ssenyonga aka Blackskin. The songwriter is presently languishing in prison and Aganaga still pegs it on Bebe Cool.

Blackskin was arrested and briefly detained at Jinja Road Police Post on allegations of tarnishing Bebe Cool’s name.

This is after Blackskin went public and accused the Gagamel Phamily Entertainment CEO of releasing new song, ‘Gyenvudde’, without clearing his balance of sh0.5m

Weeks after Bebe had released the song, Blackskin hit studios and recorded his own version of ‘Gyenvudde’ which annoyed the NRM mobiliser. The ‘Kasepiki’ singer insists he does not owe Blackskin any coin.

Following days in detention, Blackskin was remanded to Luzira Prison until December 9, 2021

 

