Ahlam Lamu Ismail: The singer crowned Miss Earth Uganda

By Ahmad Muto

On Thursday, September 30, 2021 singer Ahlam Ismail, known by the stage name Lamu, was crowned Miss Earth, Uganda at Nyaika Hotel in Fort Portal by the Queen mother of Tooro, Best Kemigisha. Lamu took to Twitter to share a photo of the crowning moment with the caption: “I am still in awe. Miss Earth Uganda 2021.” She was also given the praise name (empaako) Akiiki – the conqueror.

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, she said her journey to the crown was ‘honestly good’ because the organisation was not able to host a competition due to Covid-19. They chose her for one year after which she will hand over to the next person. She said she received a nomination based on her contribution to activities protecting the environment.

“I was nominated for this because of my past endeavours – my tree planting initiative and climate change sensitisation in different communities, I partnered with different youth organisations. I am a community projects coordinator at Enlight Education Institute, Matugga that will open when schools do. I think those are the things that stood out. I am also a music artiste known as Lamu,” she explained.

She added that the institute is pro-green and she is in charge of the initiative; encouraging the use of clean energy, like cooking using brickets, use of solar and planting trees.

Lamu is a student at Victoria University studying international relations and diplomatic studies.

According to her, Miss Earth is an international pageant that started in Philippines, celebrating different beauties from across the world, uplifting environmental consciousness, conservation, preservation, preaching about climate change; basically, loving and protecting the earth.

“Miss Earth, Uganda does not only stand as the beauty from Uganda, but also an advocate for mother earth,” she noted. Miss Earth Uganda is charged with sending a representative to the annual International Miss Earth contest.

Part of her responsibilities, she says is travelling to eco-tourism sites like Fort Portal where she was crowned. And, also being at the forefront of anything environmental and earth related – making speeches, travelling as a guest speaker representing Uganda, tree planting among others.

Lamu is a sister to former media personality, Aisha Alibhai and Talent Africa’s Ali Alibhai. She was among the winners of Nigerian music star Mr. Eazi’s Empawa100 initiative that discovered and nurtured talents about four years ago.

She has released a number of songs such as Crossroads, Pata, something about you and among others worked with rapper Tom ‘The Mith’ Mayanja.

