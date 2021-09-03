Rajiv ventures into Uganda’s music industry with Night Shift Studio

By Musa Ssemwanga

The Ruparelia Group, a Ugandan-owned business empire has unveiled a new state of art music recording studio .

Night Shift studio and production will create opportunities and harness the power of music to transform the lives of young musicians across the country according to the proprietors.

‘’We will also strive to ensure gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds flourish and support their talent’’ said Rajiv Ruparelia at the launch.

Scouting for music talent all over Uganda and giving budding musicians an opportunity to record songs even when they can’t afford the costly studio fees is also another objective of this new baby.

According to a well-established source at the Ruparelia Group, there’s also a plan to start a music record label which will manage and promote musical artistes in the country.

This website has exclusively learnt that Rajiv Ruparelia who is also the Group’s Managing Director is undeniably the brain behind these projects as he moves to venture into the music industry, thanks to his popularity among Ugandan artistes primarily due to his support toward them.

Rajiv’s soft heart for musicians has seen him sponsor the education of young stars including Fresh Kid and Felista at the family’s Kampala Parents School through the Ruparelia Foundation scholarship scheme.

At this joint launch, another singing duo of Jasper Ekuju 6, with the Father Steven signed to the same foundation was unveiled to the press.

The recording deal between Night Shift studios and Ekuju was officially signed on October 4th, 2021 after he traveled from Dokolo to Kampala with his father Steven Omara and together they were hosted by the Ruparelia Foundation.

‘Our flagship Night shift studio will support, develop and listen to the needs and aspirations of gifted young musicians who present challenges to their musical development. Our core will be the growth of the young lives we affect; inspiring examples of musical talent and life development,’ Rajiv said while unveiling Ekuju.

‘Today, we present to you the youngster Jasper Ekuju and his father Steven Omara. Ekuju is the next biggest talent from the Northern Region and we intend to have his music listened to throughout the whole country.’