Alex Muhangi unveiled as Levels Lounge brand ambassador

12 mins ago
By Jariat Nakitende.

On  Levels Bar and Restaurant has unveiled CEO and director of comedy store Uganda Alex Muhangi as their brand ambassador during the new campaign which they dubbed as “Fine and Clean”. Alex Muhangi has been hosting his weekly show from the same place every Monday.

The campaign will promote a healthy eating lifestyle since they partnered with a fitness body coach to make certain that one stays healthy from their restaurant/bar to the fitness club and carefully selected kitchen menu.

Revellers at the revamped Levels Lounge (Photo: Jariat Nakitende)

Levels CEO Bobby Kazibwe assured people to expect refreshing immaculate and consistent services since there was a revamp from the kitchen air. Sauna and Steam bath, Gym and an extension at the food area not forgetting the new chefs.

The activities included good sampling where revelers affirmed that the food was really tasty together with their cocktails.

