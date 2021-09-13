All 16 tracks off Azawi’s album enter Apple’s Top 100 songs

By Ahmad Muto

Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi’s debut album, African Music did not just hit number one on Apple Music’s Top African album hours after its release, but all the 16 tracks off the album have now entered the Top 100 songs.

It should be noted that hours after the album was unveiled on Saturday, October 9, 2021, it went all the way relegating Don Toliver’s Life of a Don to the second position as it took the number one spot.

She took to social media and posted: “My debut album has debuted one album in Africa on Apple Music.. Black is indeed shining brightest.”

Less than 24 hours later, all the 16 songs had received enough streaming numbers to get them among the Top 100 songs. Via her social media, she shared the news with her fans: “All the 16 tracks are on the Top 100 songs on Apple Music. Thank y’all. Keep streaming. Let us take the African Music Album to the world.”

As of Monday, October 11, 2021, the order was: 3) Slow Dancing, 11) Majje featuring Fik Fameica 15) Gimme, 18) Craving You Heavy, 19) Face Me featuring A Pass, 22) My year, 26) Bamututte, 29) Fwa Fwa Fwa, 31) Nkuchekele featuring Kenzo 32) Thankful featuring Benon, 33) Ku Kido, 36) Tubatiisa, 39) Party Mood, 42) Loving You Is Easy, 50) African Music, 51) Ache for You.

It should be noted that Azawi revealed in an interview that the album was to be released earlier, but it delayed after one of the songs leaked to a Nigerian singer she did not reveal, who added it to their album. She claimed that there is a Nigerian music producer she worked with who could possibly have leaked it to the artiste.