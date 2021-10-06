By Kampala Sun Writer

For her 32nd birthday yesterday, singer Sheebah went on a ‘Shee’cation’ to Zanzibar and boy did she ‘Shee-ake’ her assets on those pristine sands! She later took part in a photoshoot, wearing a number of revealing outfits in celebration of her BD. There was an outfit made out of fresh leaves and a flesh-coloured see-through jumpsuit, among others. Had it not been for the close up of her nipple pasties and dusty pink panties, one would have concluded that she was butt-naked. While Sheebah may not be a role model via dressing, when it comes to her business acumen, she is a force to be reckoned with.

The songstress launched quite a few companies under her management, Sheebah Establishments, during the lockdown. She started with ‘Holic’ sanitary pads, coined out of ‘Sheebaholics’, the name of her legion of fans.

On Valentine’s Day, she also launched her bar, Red Terrace in Buziga. She had a party for that, but the Police rounded off the place, chased out journalists and then let the party go on uninterrupted. The same Police later warned Sheebah and asked her not to abuse the lockdown guidelines. If the Police could fear Sheebah for launching a bar during the lockdown, who are we not to bow down?

She later added a luxury boat to her list of possessions. She displayed it in photos and named it Queen Karma Cruise. From her humble beginnings with the Obsessions dance group, Sheebah is also the owner of a neat storeyed house.

All hail Queen Karma Sheebah!