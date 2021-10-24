All is set for the inaugural Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival today

By Paul Waiswa

All is set for Ekyooto Ha Mpango, the long-awaited festival which is starting today (November 25) running until November 28, and all roads now lead to Fort Portal Tourism City. Organisers are envisioning this to be Africa’s premium cultural tourism festival.

A virtual music concert on the 27th will be conducted featuring leading artists from the Tooro subregion and special guest artists including Janzi Band, Spice Diana, Aziz Azion, Beenie Gunter, Draei Bitsc, Pearl of Africa Stars, Ayesiga Muzamil, Kigambo Araali, Sagio Mhza, Carol Kay, Tony Blackman and more will be entertaining revelers. There will also be royal tours to different kingdoms and different tourism destinations.

While addressing the presser yesterday, Sylvia Namutebi, called upon fashion designers to start working together to aim for global recognition. Launched by King Oyo Nyimba on the eve of his 26th Coronation Anniversary under the theme, “Experience Tooro and Harness the power of culture” here is what to expect from the event.

The event will feature a Royal Dinner Gala on November 26 with a fashion showcase by SKP featuring former Miss Uganda World Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai, Miss Elite Africa Judith Heard, and Miss Uganda Earth Ahlam Ismail (Lamu).

Various sports activities shall also be staged on November 27, including a boat regatta, adventure cycling, and marathon. These will not only entertain and keep participants fit, but also showcase the beauty of natural geographic features in the region.

Upon closure of the festival, a documentary dubbed The Rwenzori Mountains of the Moon featuring Lilly Ajarova, Joshua Cheptegei, and Golola Moses will be premiered. There will also be a Tourism and Cultural Trade Expo on the November 25 and 26 and an Inter-religious thanksgiving service before the closing ceremony on November 28.