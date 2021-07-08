Skip to content Skip to footer

All set for Joshua Cheptegei’s grand introduction

HomeAll PostsSportsAll set for Joshua Cheptegei’s grand...
1 hour ago
Share
36Views 0Comments
By Paul Waiswa
Ugandan Olympic medalist Joshua Cheptegei and his long time fiancee Carol Yeko Kamari are set for their introduction ceremony over this weekend on Sunday. Cheptegei proposed to Kamari years back in 2014 but have decided that this is the right time to go ahead with their speech of mind.
According to our sources, the ceremony will take place at Kamari’s ancestral home village in Cheborom, Kaptuum parish in Kween district.
On why Kamari took long to reach such a conclusion and introduce Cheptegei to her parents, she was quick to assert that her fiancee needed ample time to concentrate on athletics. “There is time for everything. He had to focus on his career and compete in several national and international activities”, she beamed.
Kamari who is a practicing civil engineer is a daughter to the late Stephen Chesanga Sukuku and Jessica Chesakit.
Tags:

You May Also Like

Sports
Okwi, wife turn into tourists to celebrate 6th anniversary
July 8, 2021
Sports
Ugandan boxers receive equipment from International Boxing Association
3 days ago
Sports
Cranes defender Awany in a kukyala ceremony
July 7, 2021
Sports
Big teams advance to main cup
October 2, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.