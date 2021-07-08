All set for Joshua Cheptegei’s grand introduction

By Paul Waiswa

Ugandan Olympic medalist Joshua Cheptegei and his long time fiancee Carol Yeko Kamari are set for their introduction ceremony over this weekend on Sunday. Cheptegei proposed to Kamari years back in 2014 but have decided that this is the right time to go ahead with their speech of mind.

According to our sources, the ceremony will take place at Kamari’s ancestral home village in Cheborom, Kaptuum parish in Kween district.

On why Kamari took long to reach such a conclusion and introduce Cheptegei to her parents, she was quick to assert that her fiancee needed ample time to concentrate on athletics. “There is time for everything. He had to focus on his career and compete in several national and international activities”, she beamed.

Kamari who is a practicing civil engineer is a daughter to the late Stephen Chesanga Sukuku and Jessica Chesakit.