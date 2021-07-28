All Ugandan boxers return from Tokyo Olympics

By Ronald Kintu

Boxing is one of Uganda’s sports disciplines with the highest number of both athletes and officials who have gone missing after representing their country at various international sports events.

With news of weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko allegedly vanishing in Tokyo at the ongoing Olympics Games, the talk of town had many predicting that at least one of the boxers was to pull off the same move in a much better fashion.

As all the three boxers – Shadir Musa Bwogi, David Ssemujju and Catherine Nanziri failed to progress to the medal stages following losses in their respective opening bouts, odds went up.

However, just like any other sure win in the betting world, against all odds, the entire team landed home safe and sound a couple of hours back.

“Finally, we are back at 256, I am happy to see you again, my mother land Uganda,” Bombers’ skipper Bwogi (a man who has been sleeping with shoes on in the dust free city, Tokyo) noted after stepping on the Black, Yellow and Red soil.

Well, this is a big milestone registered by Uganda Boxing Federation since in the past, it has been akin to a norm of boxers vanishing in the name of pursuing professional paths with some being successful like former world boxing champion, Kassim Ouma and many others.

However, the big question is, will the boxing body register the same results at the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games to be hosted by Birmingham, England?

The temptation of not returning home will be bigger and having tens of thousands of Ugandans in England with some from the sports fraternity will not help matters.