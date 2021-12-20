Skip to content Skip to footer

Alliance Francaise elevates locked down arts with Akatuuti

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsAlliance Francaise elevates locked down arts...
5 hours ago
Share
81Views 0Comments

By Ivan Kabuye
It was a kind of preamble to the re-opening of entertainment set for Monday January 24. We can only hope we return to something worth our patience like what we were served by Alliance Francaise in their Akatuuti show last Saturday.

The show is designed to give Ugandan talents across various fields like music, poetry, and painting a platform.
The live show was launched on Saturday at Alliance Francaise in Bukoto with various performances that excited revellers.

The Nilotic Cultural Ensemble group performed a creative dance that combined all styles of dancing, including salsa and break dance. The beatboxing session was also climatic. The show also had a cinema screening later in the evening that was attended by movie lovers.

Simon Jarru, the cultural coordinator, said the Akatuuti live show will help the young artists to promote their talents as it will give them a platform to perform to a targeted audience. The date for the next Akatuuti show will be announced later at a press conference.

Artists performing a creative dance mixing it with different styles of dance during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Artists performing a creative dance mixing it with different styles of dance during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Artists performing salsa in a creative dance performance during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
Artists performing a creative dance mixing it with different styles of dance during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Artists performing salsa in a creative dance performance during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
Crowds enjoying a performances during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
A young Kid performing break dance during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
Crowds enjoying a performances during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
An artist doing graffiti during a creative dance at Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
Crowds enjoying a performances during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
Artists performing drams during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Artists performing drams during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Artists performing a creative dance mixing it with different styles of dance during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Artists performing a creative dance mixing it with different styles of dance during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Artists performing a creative dance mixing it with different styles of dance during the Akatuuti event hosted by the Alliance Francaise at Bukoto on Saturday 15th January 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
I can’t leave a handsome man who treats me like a princess- Suzan Makula
December 20, 2021
Latest News
Ugandan man who threw girlfriend off the balcony arrested in Kenya
October 5, 2021
Music
COVID-19 lock down was a blessing to me- Singer Brian Avie
November 2, 2021
Latest News
Fans go gaga as P-Square brothers bury hatchet on stage
December 28, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.