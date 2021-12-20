Alliance Francaise elevates locked down arts with Akatuuti

By Ivan Kabuye

It was a kind of preamble to the re-opening of entertainment set for Monday January 24. We can only hope we return to something worth our patience like what we were served by Alliance Francaise in their Akatuuti show last Saturday.

The show is designed to give Ugandan talents across various fields like music, poetry, and painting a platform.

The live show was launched on Saturday at Alliance Francaise in Bukoto with various performances that excited revellers.

The Nilotic Cultural Ensemble group performed a creative dance that combined all styles of dancing, including salsa and break dance. The beatboxing session was also climatic. The show also had a cinema screening later in the evening that was attended by movie lovers.

Simon Jarru, the cultural coordinator, said the Akatuuti live show will help the young artists to promote their talents as it will give them a platform to perform to a targeted audience. The date for the next Akatuuti show will be announced later at a press conference.