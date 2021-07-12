Alliance Française to lift arts lockdown with Njoki Karu concert

By Moses Serugo and Ivan Kabuye

While some arts institutions are visibly unready for Monday’s full reopening of the economy that will mark the end of the near two-year hard lockdown on the arts, Alliance Française Kampala (AFK) is anxious to show that it is more than ready.

Come Saturday, January 29, the French language and cultural centre will treat hungry culture vultures to an upper palate concert in a rather unusual venue, the AFK basement on Bukoto Street in Kampala. It may play car parking lot by day, but on this particular evening, the concrete walls will be alive with the sound of music.

Njoki Karu is the headlining act of the musical night. She is a Kenyan Afro-indie artiste whose body of work goes beyond the stage and streaming platforms to scoring films like Rafiki and Country Queen. And for a musician of her pedigree, it does help that you are an alumna of the elite Berklee School of Music. Her compatriot Eric Wainaina is a graduate of the same school.

Ugandan artistes will also drink from Karu’s fountain of superb musicianship that includes song-writing, performance and music therapy by way of a Masterclass to be held at Alliance Française a day before the concert.

To set the tempo of the sonic night will be our own Ugandan Afro-Fusion songstress Afrie who really needs no introduction on account of the four AFRIMA nods she has to her name. And make the basement less of a monochrome experience, there will be a visual arts seasoning of the venue by way of a video mapping display and celestial décor. Tickets will set you back by a ‘gorilla’ in Kampala parlance or 50K with a half-price concession for AFK students and members.