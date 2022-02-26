Alyn Rosy Couture makes 10 years in fashion business

By Jariat Nakitende

Yesterday, March 20, Allen Asiimwe of Alyn Rosy Couture in Kampala made 10 years in the fashion industry.

At a glamorous function held at Cham Towers in Kampala, there were beauty queens and socialites in attendance to witness Asiimwe’s achievement as they sipped on free cocktails.

There was a fashion show, where models showcased men and women’s outfits including bridal, maternity, casual, and office wear, among others. Some of the models were pregnant.

Different clients applauded Asiimwe for her work.

In a brief interview with her, she thanked God for enabling her reach the milestone. She acknowledged her father for supporting her dream from the word go.

“Today I am celebrating the relationship I have with my clients. It is beyond selling clothes. I am giving back to the people who have supported me in the last 10 years,” Asiimwe said.

By 8:00pm the event was done and revellers were free to leave at leisure.