America issues security advisory to own citizens in Uganda 

5 hours ago
By Henry Sekanjako

The  US  mission in Uganda has advised all American citizens in the country to take extra caution after two bombings in the central business district of Kampala.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, the US embassy asked its citizens to keep away from the affected areas.

“US Citizens in Uganda: Reports of two explosions in downtown Kampala (Nakasero) near Parliament. Avoid the area. Monitor local news. If in Uganda, contact family or check in on social media to let them know your status,” the US embassy in Uganda said.

Two bomb explosions went off this morning; one near the Central Police Station in Kampala and another near the Parliamentary building.

 

 

