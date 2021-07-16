American pastor dragged to Fort Portal court over forgery, rent arrears

By Doryn Nasiima

Pastor Jefrrey Cash Scott of Baptist Church in Fort Portal has been dragged to court over alleged forgery of receipts and failure to pay rent arrears.

Fort Portal Grade One Magistrate Annet Namankati heard that Cash entered an agreement with Margret Kebirungi over her house based in Kyogya Kitumba central division in Fort Portal City on 11/5/2018 by signing an occupancy agreement of paying sh18m annually.

That later in May 2021, the two signed another agreement of a sh2m increment of rent per month.

Court also heard that for the last two years, Cash has never paid any rent, leading to an accumulation of sh15.5m arrears.

Kebirungi also alleged that the pastor forged her signature and rental payment receipts similar to the old ones yet she changed the format for her new tenants. The alleged forged receipts stated that Clash cleared the rent up to October this year.

The case has been adjourned to May 3, 2022 for hearing.