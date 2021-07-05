Skip to content Skip to footer

Amooti is the king of Ugandan comedy, Salvador

3 hours ago
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Just months after he suggested that MC Mariachi was the greatest king of Ugandan comedy alive, veteran comedian Patrick Salvador Idringi has shifted goal posts. He reckons that all comedians should take a bow for veteran comedian Allan Mujuni famously known as Amooti Omubalanguzi as he is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

Through his social media platforms, Salvador Idringi said the no matter how good the emerging crop of comedians think they are, Amooti will always be the greatest. This comes at a time when the veteran comedians are being badgered to give space to the new crop since they (old generation’s) repertoire of jokes has expired.

Since the lock down in 2020, it has been a challenging year for comedians and other entertainers due to covid-19 pandemic which has crippled the industry.  However, regardless, some still stand out. They include Anne Kansiime, Salvador, Madrat & Chiko, Amooti, Mariachi, Taata Sam, Herbert Ssegujja (Mendo) among others.

