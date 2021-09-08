An apology is all I need from jailed journalists -Singer Ssuna

Singer OS Ssuna has had a change of heart. He has revealed that he is ready to forgive the jailed journalists if they apologize to him.

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court on Friday charged and remanded the three presenters from Next Media Services notably Isaac Kawalya Kayz, Brian Wako and William Nkuluri.

.The trio were charged and remanded to Kitalya Government Prison until October 15th. The Veteran singer accused a trio of presenters and producers at NBS of spreading falsehoods about him; most of which pointed at him being a failure in life.

There was an outpouring of emotions on social media with the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) and Next Media condemning the arrests.

Artistes joined the fray and implored OS Ssuna to have a change of heart. The Kampala Sun has learnt that Ssuna is ready to forgive if he gets an apology. The news was relayed by singer Bruno Kay after he reached out to the singer. He took to twitter to reveal the news

. He wrote: I have had a chat with my big brother OS about the kayz issue, well he says he is ready to forgive Kayz and Wako if they apologize to him. An apology is all he needs. I hope the people handling the matter settle this because unity and love is the key to a strong Industry,”

Interestingly, following the incarceration of the journalists, OS took to social media to post about his triumph. In a post that has since been deleted, he wrote”. “Done with COURT Session Today at Buganda Road….The suspects have been remanded to Kitalya Prison until the 15th of October 2021. With God everything is possible. The Game is on,”

