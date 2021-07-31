Anita Fabiola launches cosmetics

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Uganda’s socialite and TV personality Anita Kyarimpa aka Fabiola launched a lifestyle brand at Mestil Hotel over the weekend. She launched Fabiola Beauty as a creative way to celebrate women empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Fabiola Beauty is a high-end make up brand that targets the glamorous, fabulous, and confident woman who has gotten much love for affordable luxury. Fabiola Beauty is dedicated to the go-getter sexy women who are bold, fierce, fearless, confident and aspire to conquer the world while looking glamourous and classy.

Fabiola says that she founded the brand on the principle of confident, bold and intimate beauty for everyone together with an unprecedented commitment to transparency, the purest functional ingredients and verified potency.

“I was inspired by the beautiful and artsy elements of Africa’s global unique diverse skin tones and colour complexions. I also intend to have numerous collaborations with celebrated beauty influencers,” Fabiola said at the launch.

This comes shortly after Rihanna joined the list of billionaires recently. She makes a chunk of her money from her cosmetics line.