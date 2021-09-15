Anita Fabiola teases premiere of her BET International show

By Ahmad Muto

Just a month after her engagement, socialite Anita Fabiola has shared big news with her fans, this time about her career. The former TV presenter announced via social media that she has been working on something big the last two years and it is finally ready.

“Dreams truly come true. In just 12 days, I will be launching a project that is close to my heart. I have worked so hard at this for two years and it feels amazing to finally see, feel and touch my dream. Made with love for all that love and support me. Count down with me….” She captioned a poster announcing she has a major launch on October, Saturday 2, 2021.

In April this year, she revealed via Instagram that she had landed a show on BET International dubbed Urban Beauty, about wellness, beauty, health and fashion, but that it was to start airing months later.

She wrote: “Here… we glow! Levelled up! BET International. Here is one of the amazing uplifting projects I have been working on @urbanbeautytv. The first and only syndicated show dedicated to hair, health and wellness, cosmetics, style and fashion on @bethertv.

Everything I love and live by. I cannot wait to share a platform dedicated to showcasing the extraordinary achievements of top fashion gurus, beauty moguls and health experts all over the world. To the Moon Alice? #BET #bether #urbanbeautytv #urbanbeautytvafrica,” she captioned a photo of the promo video.

Fabiola’s boyfriend, Mark Ronald Mubiru proposed to her on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 and she said ‘Yes’.