Anne Kansiime backs up comedian Don Andre on mental health

By Alex Balimwikungu

Comedienne Anne Kansiime, one of the most successful in the craft, is determined to see the conveyor belt that churns out comedy talent keep rolling.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Comedy has rendered her support to an upcoming comedian, Don Andre, who has been in craft for four years now.

According to our sources close to Kansiime, the female star has decided to come on board and see Don Andre’s comedy concept work out with her in the background.

Don Andre will this Sunday launch a new comedy concept at Namugongo Secondary and Vocational Institute.

Dubbed Chalk on Jokes, Don Andre has decided to move with different comedians to different schools, delivering comedy, but also fighting mental health in youth.

According to Don Andre, many youth are suffering from mental health issues, but they are not sure who is there to help and this is because it is not addressed on a regular.

With Namugongo Secondary and Vocational being the first stop, Andre, with comedians who include Kansiime, Daniel Omara, Optional Allan and Timothy Nyanzi, will be visiting several other schools and they will help students unwind from their busy week and also try to preach mental health to reduce the cases of mental breakdown in schools and other institutions of learning.

Kansiime recently took to her instagram page and posted: “And I finally have a wonderful opportunity of being part of a project to encourage and uplift the young talented generation in this country and join the fight for mental health in our youth through the art of standup comedy. Starting right here in my neighborhood at Namugongo Secondary and Vocational School this coming weekend.”

She added hashtags #sharedblessings #AFightForMentalHealthInSchools #ProudlyAssociated