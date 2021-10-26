Anne Kansiime preaches mental health at comedy tour

By Alex Balimwikungu

Few weeks ago, Comedian Andrew Odongo known by stage name Don Andre started an initiative to create mental health awareness among youth.

His idea was to use comedy and taking different acts to different schools to use their standup comedy talent as the tool to address the dangers and create awareness about mental health disorders.

This initiative according to Don Andre is known as Chalk on Jokes. The tour kicked off at Namugongo Secondary and Vocational School last Sunday.

Don Andre being the champion of the project, he also acted as the host of the show but he invited fellow comedians Ann Kansiime, Optional Allan, Timothy Nyanzi, Papatunde and Daniel Omara.

The comedians who arrived at the school at around 3pm first gave stage to the students of Namugongo Secondary and Vocational a chance to showcase their talent. From senior one to four, a group of comedians from the school took to the stage and cracked the ribs of their fellow students before Papatunde took to the stage.

Don Andre cracked ribs with his repertoire of jokes but also took time off to address them about mental health and how it can impact their young lives. He invited other comedians who included Optional Allan, Omara, Nyanzi and later Kansiime.

The students were excited to see Kansiime. Her type of jokes boded on students and school life in general. School staff and students laughed at each other in unison.

In self deprecating humour, Kansiime told the students how she was the shortest in school and she was being bullied by her fellow students, something that used to break her down mentally. It was so bad, she addressed the bullying to the school administration and she was mentally healed. ” Stand up for what you think is right. It helps,”

The Chalk on Jokes tour had Holics pad on board with the girls receiving some for free courtesy of Sheebah who pledged for her two companies, Holics pads and Sheebah Cares to work with Don Andre’s Choke on jokes. The Kansiime Foundation is also a partner of the cause.