Skip to content Skip to footer

Another musician quits Big Talent label

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsAnother musician quits Big Talent label
7 hours ago
Share
79Views 0Comments

By Hussein Kiganda

There could be a wave shaking singer Eddy Kenzo aka Edrisa Musuuza’s Big Talent. Every after a few months, more members of the label quit it and the latest is Nu York Da Styla.

Nu York Da Styla has been a top gun in Big Talent and was always by Eddy Kenzo’s side on most of his in-country journeys.

He said his contract had expired.

Eddy Kenzo

“I will not talk on behalf of others, but I can only talk for myself. For my case, it was an expired contract. I decided not to sign another contract because I wanted to be independent,” Nu York said.

The artiste came into the limelight under Big Talent with songs like Kwata, Love Nigga, Nvimbe, Malala, Obakira, and Obadde Okimanyi.

Another Big Talent Member who left this year was Sewa Sewa, who was the vice-president of the Big Talent label.

Whether any label would miss an artiste with a name like Nu York is a matter for debate.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music Top News
Yvonne Kushe ‘marries’ her music at ‘Unchained’ album release
January 30, 2022
Celebrity News Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
Prince Omar shows off girlfriend
October 15, 2021
Latest News Top News
Thanks for your prayers – Pastor Bugingo
January 24, 2022
Latest News
Bobi Wine congratulates Makerere University Guild winner
November 13, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.