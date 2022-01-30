Another musician quits Big Talent label

By Hussein Kiganda

There could be a wave shaking singer Eddy Kenzo aka Edrisa Musuuza’s Big Talent. Every after a few months, more members of the label quit it and the latest is Nu York Da Styla.

Nu York Da Styla has been a top gun in Big Talent and was always by Eddy Kenzo’s side on most of his in-country journeys.

He said his contract had expired.

“I will not talk on behalf of others, but I can only talk for myself. For my case, it was an expired contract. I decided not to sign another contract because I wanted to be independent,” Nu York said.

The artiste came into the limelight under Big Talent with songs like Kwata, Love Nigga, Nvimbe, Malala, Obakira, and Obadde Okimanyi.

Another Big Talent Member who left this year was Sewa Sewa, who was the vice-president of the Big Talent label.

Whether any label would miss an artiste with a name like Nu York is a matter for debate.