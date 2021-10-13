Anybody who attacks Bobi Wine’s wife and children is my enemy – Bebe Cool

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Bebe Cool, as much as he does not see eye-to-eye with singer-cum-politician Bobi Wine, his children and wife are lines he does not cross. He added that anybody who taunts Bobi’s children or wife is automatically his enemy.

“I do not agree with Bobi Wine on many things, but first, things to do with children is a no go zone. Those are my children. His wife is also a no go zone. I am not going to be friends with anyone attacking Bobi’s wife. Yes, we do not talk, he does not come to my home, but those are no go zones,” he said.

He explained that their fight is about them and their music and he cannot kick Bobi Wine when he is down because he wants to see him live despite their differences.

“I am fighting him professionally, but when he is at his weakest, I pick him up. On my side I have nothing sending him to the grave and it will never be there. So we have to learn that kind of behaviour and acceptance,” he added.

Bebe Cool said in 2017 that he has never forgiven Bobi Wine for insulting his father, Jaberi Bidandi Ssali and will only do so if he apologises publicly. He accused Bobi Wine of insulting him in the song Mr. Katala released 11 years ago.