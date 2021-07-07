Apass roasted over Twitter following

By Ahmad Muto

Dancehall singer Apass has reacted to tweeps who roasted him on the app about his zero following despite being followed by close to 400,000 accounts.

They used the example of multi-award winning British Girl Group, Little Mix that has over 11 million followers and follow 27,000 accounts. After replying ‘I am not Little Mix”, he came back moments later to say he does not follow any accounts because of personal reasons and not ego. “I CHOOSE NOT TO FOLLOW ANYONE SPECIFICALLY ON TWITTER BECAUSE OF PERSONAL REASONS BUT IT’S NOT EGO EVEN THOUGH I CONTROL BIRDS BUT YES I MADE IT IN LIFE AND IT’S JUST THE BEGINNING, KEEP FOLLOWING ME & WATCHING MY TWEETS LIKE A TV SHOW.”

This is not the first time Apass is being trolled over following no single account. Last year, a group of tweeps ganged up against him, with the same sentiments asking him to consider following back at least a few accounts instead of this show of pride. But well, nothing changed.