Apass upgrades to a Mercedes Benz

6 hours ago
By Musa ssemwanga
The latest land mark in Alexander Bagonza alias Apass’s fast changing life is the acquisition of a Mercedes Benz.
He  was once taunted by fans for using boda bodas and to them it was unlike his celebrity status. In response, he told them he would one day acquire a monster machine.  His dreams have come to pass and a car is off his bucket list.
Our trusted sources reveal that he acquired the  Mercedes Benz a few months back.
With a (UBA) registration number, the singer is said to have bought this monster ride from his friend and Fenon events proprietor Steve Jean.
Before the new purchase, the singer owned a Pajero-mitsubish (UAW) which he gifted to his  sister Maureen.
He joins his mentor Peter Miles and others on the list of Ugandan Artists who own Mercedes Benz cars.
Congratulations Apass!
