Are Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa back together?

Fans think there may be reconciliation in the corner after Amber Rose attended a public event with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

The amicable exes freely posed for photos and Amber Rose later shared videos on her IG stories captioned, “baby daddy” with a smiley face surrounded by hearts.

Before their first public meeting after their divorce, Amber Rose took to Instagram to tell the world how she really feels about Wiz Khalifa.

The model dedicated her #ManCrushEveryday to her estranged husband, whom she filed for divorce from following cheating allegations. The pair share 2-year-old son Sebastian.

“We went wrong somewhere and even if we never ever get back together (Even tho I pray, dream and hope we do) he will forever be the love of my life,” Rose, 31, captioned the photo.

“We forever have a bond because we made a beautiful baby from our love. Through all the ups and downs of our relationship my heart still beats for him every single day. I’m sick of putting on a front like I’m happy without him. I’m not. He makes me happy. He’s the only one who can.”

Late last month, TMZ reported that the couple buried the hatchet in their ongoing custody battle after the rapper, 27, asked Rose to listen to a particular verse on his new song, “See You Again.”

Featured on the Furious 7 soundtrack, the lyrics “How could we not talk about family when family’s all that we got? / Everything I went through you were standing there by my side / And now you gonna be with me for the last ride” are said to have touched Rose deeply and led to the truce.