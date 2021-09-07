Are Vivian Tendo and Tuff B dating?

By Alex Balimwikungu

Fast rising singer Vivian Tendo and veteran TV presenter Robert Sekidde (Tuff B) have sparked off dating rumours after a photo of them looking cozy surfaced online.

In one of the photos taken at Queen Elizabeth National Park, the two stars looked all lovey-dovey and are moments from snuggling. In another picture posted on Vivian Tendo’s socials, a besotted Tuff B is seen kissing her forehead.

Vivian Tendo has been linked with a number of prospective men but she has denied all of them. Interestingly, it was recently while on Tuff B’s show that she revealed how she has a forgettable and miserable love life.

According to the singer, she is scared of revealing her man to the public due to the evil eyes that may ruin her romantic relationship.

She said that keeping her love life out of the public is another way of remaining with value.

“I can’t post my man on social media platforms, it’s not bad but it is also dangerous. What if he is not your man?” she rhetorically asked.

The Kampala Sun has learnt that Vivian Tendo’s closeness to Tuff B might be due to the fact that they have collaboration “Hello” Produced by Nessim. It is her first project since she walked out on with Yesse Oman Rafiki ‘s Route Entertainment.