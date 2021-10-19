“Are you waiting to get married at 70?” Lwasa mocks Nabatanzi again

By Paul Waiswa

Masaka tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa has once again ridiculed his alleged ex-lover Diana Nabatanzi about marriage in a new social media post. Upon seeing pictures of Spark Television Live Wire show host Gabriella Bridget Ntaate in a wedding gown posing with a man alleged to be her husband, the tycoon has asked what she eats that Nabatanzi has failed to eat in order to get married.

“Naye mmwe mulya mmere ki eyalema ba nalwewuuba balinze kuweza myaka 70? Gabriella Bridget Ntaate kulika abayaaye,” he posted.

Weeks ago, Lwasa also attacked Nabatanzi after Gabbie’s co-host Precious Remmie got married to her lover Raymond Bindeeba. Besides him not attending or appearing physically at the party, Lwasa could not let this go without him mocking his ex.

“Sibaddewo! Naye mwana ggwe Precious Remmie webale kuba muzira kati ntegedde oli wanjawulo ku buno obukazi bwa TV obvuzunga nga minzaani yembizzi. Webale kuparkinga,” he posted.