Army, police officers arrested in Mbale bar raid

By Paul Watala

The Police in Mbale, under the command of DPC Arafat Badru Kato, on Tuesday night raided bars that were conducting business despite their closure following the COVID-19 pandemic. Three police officers and two UPDF officers were rounded up during the operation.

According to Kato, they raided The Stop and Relux Bar owned by a senior UPDF officer and is located in Industrial Division in Mbale City.

He also said scores of other small hideouts were raided and over 20 revellers arrested.

Kato revealed that the Police followed up the operation in areas that included Nkoma in northern City Division and at Busamaga.

He added that they are processing the suspects’ files and they will soon be arraigned in court to answer charges of flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

However, some Mbale City residents have accused the Police of being biased in their operations by avoiding bars that allegedly belong to big shots in the Government.